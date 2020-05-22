Bangor bakery steps up to help neighbors in need during pandemic

A small Bangor Bakery is stepping up to support their neighbors.

The co-owners of Biggi's, Myer Taskel and Miki MacDonald say they started giving bread to St Joseph Hospital's food pantry before te pandemic started.

However, in March, they ramped up efforts because they say they saw a need in their community and wanted to help.

St Joe's food pantry serves hospital workers and patients in need.

The co-owners keep in touch with a worker who tells them when the supply gets low.

Myer Taksel, Biggi's co-owner said, "Ellen, our go-to person at St. Joe's describes the process of her putting together bags of food. She lights up when she says "and we get a fresh loaf of Biggi's bread to put in there, "and people just light up. That is worth everything especially during the pandemic."

For more information on Biggi's visit them here on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Biggis-1099471473453308/

