Bangor bakery continues tradition of making Fat Tuesday dessert

A local bakery spent time cooking up a tri-color confectionery tradition on Fat Tuesday.

Frank's Bakery in Bangor has been making the traditional King Cake for years.

A King Cake is an oval-shaped cross between a coffee cake and French pastry.

It's decorated in royal colors of purple which signifies justice, green for faith and gold for power.

A small plastic or porcelain baby is placed inside the cake as a symbol of the holy day when Jesus first showed himself to the three wise men.

Julie Bartlett is the official baker of Frank's version of a King Cake.

She says, "I've been here for 20 plus years and I make the King Cake every year. It's a tradition here. If I stopped we'd have people calling up because they have their Mardi Gras parties and they NEED their King Cake."

At a party the king cake is sliced.

If your piece contains the baby, you are named king for a day and bound by custom to host the next party and provide the king cake.

