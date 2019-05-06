Bangor babysitter gets 60 days in jail for child endangerment

A Bangor babysitter has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to child endangerment.

According to the court proceedings Lauren Gelinas was recently babysitting two children, ages 2 and 4 at a home off Ohio Street.

Police say she was walking around the neighborhood naked from the waist down and told the arresting officer she'd had vodka and left the kids home alone.

They went to home and found a child crying hysterically and lying in vomit.

The other was dirty and asleep upstairs.

According to authorities, one of the children complained of being kicked by Gelinas.

Gelinas will also pay a $300 fine.