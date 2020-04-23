Bangor asks people to not leave unwanted spring cleaning finds out on the street for the taking

It's spring cleaning season, leaving many of us with things we’d like to give away or sell.

Household goods or toys put by the roadside for others to pick-up is a common practice in Bangor.

However during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are safety concerns, and Bangor Public Health and Community Service are urging people not to leave- or pick up- roadside household items.

The safest course of action is to hold on to these items for now.

“It’s so hard, because really we’re really a generous community, and I think it’s also a cultural thing for us that we do that,” said Patty Hamilton, Public Health Director for the City of Bangor. “But in these times, we don’t know that it’s safe, and I’m encouraging people that we not do it at this time.”

