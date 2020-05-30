Bangor artist making flags representing what people are grateful for

Susan Bryand started the Gratitude Flag Project so that people could write what keeps them happy during a tough time.

At first Byrand's neighbors were the only contributors but soon she started getting requests for flag materials from all across the country.

Bryand says she's happy that the Project is giving people a creative outlet as a means of staying positive.

"And I think it's fun for the people who participate. They get this in the mail and it's something that they can do, but really the most important part of the process: they're thinking about what they're feeling good about, what they're grateful for right now during this time. I think that's what makes it a valuable experience for them," said Bryand.

If you want materials to make a flag of your own, you can contact Susan at susanbryand@gmail.com.