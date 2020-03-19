Bangor area Community Connector bus system makes changes to prevent COVID-19 spread

Starting Friday those who ride The Community Connector in the Bangor area can do so on an honor system basis.

No fees will be collected by drivers.

Also, passengers will need to board the bus using the rear door in order to allow for the recommended social distancing.

Those who use wheelchairs and walkers will be allowed to use the front door.

Passengers are asked to not sit in the seats directly behind the driver.

These steps are being taken to protect all involved from becoming ill from the coronavirus.

Bangor city officials ask people to stay home when possible.