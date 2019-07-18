Bangor and Brewer Mayors unite to end veteran homelessness

The mayors of both Bangor and Brewer gathered at Bangor City Hall today.

They signed the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness to end Veteran homelessness.

Maine would be the fifth state to declare an end to Veteran homelessness.

This program would offer services needed to get people housed and stabilized.

"All mayors and municipalities are really engaged with helping our partners at the local level who are the boots on the ground on helping to end veterans homelessness by bringing that extra attention. The mayors can do a lot on that, they know the landlords that can assist on helping to provide the housing." Says David Tille, Regional Administrator.

Once a veteran becomes identified, it takes around seventy days to house that person.

If you are a homeless Veteran or know someone who is, call 2-1-1 or visit usich.gov for more information.