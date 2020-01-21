Bangor airport officials are giving back to some special passengers

Bangor airport officials say they had more passengers than ever last year.

More than 600,000 domestic air passengers.

To say thank you to the community they decided to do something to pay it forward.

From now until Valentine's Day they are collecting and accepting donations for a special group of passengers.

They say they see many patients and their caregivers throughout the year.

These special passengers are flying to receive medical treatments.

They wanted to make their flights as comfortable as possible.

"Anything like travel pillows, soft blankets, fuzzy socks, any sort of comfort items and then things to keep them busy. So activity books, crossword puzzles, Sudoku puzzles that kind of thing. Playing cards, headphones, just to make their trip a little more comfortable," said Aimee Thibodeau with the Bangor International Airport.

These items can be dropped off at the General Aviation Terminal on Maine Avenue or at the international terminal at the airport.