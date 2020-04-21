Bangor's air ranks among cleanest of U.S. cities, report shows

According to the American Lung Association, Bangor ranks among the top-20 cleanest cities in the country, coming in at No. 16. That ranking is based on calculations of year-round particle pollution by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The 2020 "State of the Air" report shows a slight improvement of air quality across Maine over a three year period beginning in 2016. The lone exception is Washington County, which fell from a B grade on ozone to a C.

Despite the overall improvement, the Portland-Lewiston-South Portland metro area still ranks among the top 100 most polluted areas by ozone in the U-S.

The report found that nearly half of all Americans were exposed to unhealthy air between 2016 and 2018.