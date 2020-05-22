Bangor YMCA says they are following CDC checklists to reopen kids camps safely

Summer camps are a go for the Bangor Region YMCA.

CEO of the Y, Diane Dickerson, spoke with TV 5 Friday morning.

She says Camp G Peirce Webber, a day camp in Hampden, will open in June.

And sleep-away camp at Camp Jordan will open in Phase 3 of the Governor's reopening plan, which is July.

Dickerson says she wants to assure parents they are strictly following CDC guidelines to ensure safety at their camps.

Meal schedules will be staggered to limit the number of kids grouping.

There will be a lot more outdoor programming to allow for adequate social distancing.

She says these camps are needed more now than ever and state officials agree.

Dickerson says, "It allows parents to go back to work, to feel safe that their kids are in a safe nurturing place and well taken care of. The kids are learning new things everyday and experiencing new things and building new connections and friendships. It really is vitally needed in our community."

DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew says, "We recognize the importance of children getting outside and I think Governor Mills has, throughout COVID-19, emphasized nothing about this disease says stay at home, don't exercise. We want kids especially, to get up and get outside and so we are trying to promote safe ways to do that."

There is currently still space to sign kids up for these camps.

However, Dickerson says due to other camps in the area being cancelled they are filling up quickly.

To sign up or learn more you can visit bangory.org or give them a call at 941-2808.

To view checklists for safe reopening of camps you can visit the Maine Economic and Community Development website.