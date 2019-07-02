Bangor YMCA offers teens a place to hang-out during summer school vacation

Tacos and trivia at the Bangor Region YMCA kept teens busy during summer school vacation on Tuesday.

Kids ages 12 to 18 are welcome at the YMCA teen drop-in center on Second Street in Bangor Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They have an entire calendar of events ranging from board games, to fishing, to a dive-in movie at the pool, and an outdoor barbecue.

Every Tuesday is Tacos and Trivia.

Kids are treated to free tacos and compete in a team trivia competition complete with prizes.

Staff say many teens have various summer activities they participate in.

The teen center is a place where they can drop-in any time they are looking for something to do.

Emerald Forcier of the Teen Center says, "We are here to have fun. We are here for kids to get to know one another. But, we have critical issues in our community that we are trying to deal with. We have rising rates of teen suicides, rising rates of drug use, opioid use. So, we want to make sure that we are here for prevention so that kids can connect with one another regardless of what's going on in their life. We want to make sure we have the fewest barriers possible and having transportation, having free food available, those things are really important, and that's why we're here."

If you have transportation issues, give the Y a call. They can arrange some assistance with that.

To learn more about the Teen Center or to view the calendar of events, visit: bangory.org/teencenter/