Bangor YMCA launches new scholarship funded by camp counselor

A Bangor YMCA camp counselor is giving back in an extraordinary way.

Aliexandra Johnston says attending summer camp through the Y as a child was life changing.

She loved camp so much she later went on to be a camp counselor.

She's getting ready for grad school so this will be her last summer.

She decided to start a scholarship fund to hopefully change the lives of other kids.

Aliexandra will be paying for two kids to attend Camp G. Pierce Webber for a week this summer.

"I really want the kids to have a great experience at camp and i want them to grow up through the Y and I just want them to feel that sense of community and support and love," says Aliexandra.

"To see her take her hard earned money and putting it towards sending two deserving kids to camp I think is remarkable and I am so proud," says Bangor YMCA CEO, Diane Dickerson.

Kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade are eligible for the Aliexandra Johnston scholarship.

Applications and more information can be found online at BangorY.org.

Applications need to be in by June 10th.