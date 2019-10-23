Bangor YMCA, an extraordinary pledge

Recently, a member and good friend of the Bangor Region YMCA, Cathy Gero, walked into the office of Diane Dickerson, the YMCA CEO and said "I love this organization and I am blown away by how many people benefit from its programs. I want to support the Y, and I also want to encourage others to learn about the depth of your work as a charity."

And with that, she made an extraordinary pledge. She said, "I will give you $20,000 as a matching gift. $10,000 will go toward renovating the locker rooms, and must be matched by members. The other $10,000 will support the Youth Development programs, and it must be matched by kids' creative fundraising ideas, and their staff and families' efforts to help support the programs."

Dickerson and Gero gave further details during an interview with Joy Hollowell during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday.

Visit BangorY.org/Donate.