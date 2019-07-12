Bangor YMCA Teen Center holds "Personal Finance' workshop

Representatives from Bangor Savings Bank were at the Bangor YMCA Teen Center on Friday, to help raise awareness about personal finance.

There a variety of informational workshops, including the importance of investing early, and the basics of personal budgeting.

The program was free to anyone age twelve to eighteen.

It was all a part of teaching kids about transitioning from high school to college or the workforce.

The teen center is a new program," said Emerald Forcier, Director of Development at the Bangor YMCA. "We've seen incredible growth, and kids coming in. We do a lot with leadership development already at the Y, but personal finance and career aspirations is something that we're always just continuing to grow and nurture, and working with community partners such as Bangor Savings Bank is so great"

Humza Kahn from the Bangor Savings Bank said, "Our goal is to be a part of the community and partner with great partners like the Y, and make sure that when it comes to aspiring for better careers, we help them do that."

Forcier added that the YMCA hopes to make this an annual event.

