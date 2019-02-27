Bangor Y opens new Teen Center

The Bangor Region YMCA proudly marked a new venture Wednesday evening by opening their doors to the public..

They held an open house for their new Teen Center.

It's a youth development center that officials say will foster relationships among kids and adults, offer a safe place for teens to grow and learn... All while working to make the community a better place.

Officials say area kids need a place like this.

"30 kids a year in Maine are dying because of suicide," said CEO Diane Dickerson. "The opioid epidemic is huge. So we absolutely know from research that if these kids have one adult, just one adult that's a safe and supportive adult in their life that that well detour those numbers and detour a different path they might take."

The teen center is located on Second Street in Downtown Bangor and will be open to kids 12-18 years old from 2-6pm each weekday afternoon.

They will have weekend offerings as well.

