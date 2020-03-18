Bangor Y offering babysitting course at half price to help during crisis

To help with childcare at a time when options are less and less - the Bangor Y is stepping in.

The Y if offering its Babysitter's Training Course at half price.

The all day course is normally 115 dollars and will be offered the next two Fridays - the 20th and 27th.

Teens or adults interested will graduate CPR certified and prepared to care for kids.

"We have parents who normally come to the Y who are concerned at this time," said CEO Diane Dickerson. "They need to keep the kids home, but they still need care. We are trying to look at all the different options of what people want and what they need and how to fill it."

They will be capping the classes at nine students per session.

With the instructor, that keeps under the 10 person gathering guidelines.

To register or learn more, visit bangory.org.