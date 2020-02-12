Bangor Y offering babysitting course

The Bangor Y is training students to be certified babysitters.

The 9-hour session is for kids 11 to 18.

The American Red Cross Babysitter's Training Course is set for next Thursday.

It's designed to help students gain the knowledge and skills they need to safely care for infants and children.

"I think it's a great course for the younger generation to just kind of figure out what babysitting is. It helps them build a business and do that safely, and learn some great lifesaving skills, either obstructed airway or infant and pediatric CPR,” said Bangor Y Instructor, Gabbi Bourgoin.

The course costs $115.

For more information call 941-2808 or visit: https://www.bangory.org/babysitting-course/.

