Bangor Wedding Show helps couples plan their big day

For couples looking for some inspiration for their big day, the Cross Center hosted a wedding show.

Businesses were able to interact with folks and show what they can offer for their wedding.

From dresses, catering, dining sets, and more, it was the perfect place to be to talk with experts and get help with planning your big day.

The event offered free wedding planning sessions, and for VIP guests an exclusive runway fashion show.

“We interact with the people, and show them that our store is fun and up to date, just hip and new,” says Kathleen Pinkham, a dress model for Dream Dress Bridal. “Just showing everybody that you can be plus-size and still look gorgeous on your wedding day”

Over 60 wedding industry professionals were at the event.

