Bangor, Waterville Gifford's opening Friday

After a long wait this Spring.. Gifford's Ice Cream is back on the menu!

The stands in Bangor and Waterville open at noon Friday.

The locations in Farmington and Auburn opened Thursday.

Skowhegan kicked off the season last week.

We stopped by the Bangor location.

The manager says there are new social distancing protocols in place.

She also says the company has worked hard to ensure everyone can be served their ice cream safely.

"All of our items are going to be packaged to go this year," said Kaylee Sanderson. "So all of our scoops of ice cream will be in cups with lids. We will still offer cones they'll just be placed in a bag separately. Once you were called up to the pick up window we will hand you your bag and then we ask that you go enjoy it in your car."

As always, there are some new flavors this season.

Among the five of them, German Chocolate Cake and Strawberry Cake Crunch