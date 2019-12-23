Bangor Waterfront Leash Law expected to be passed Monday

Bangor City Council is expected to add the Bangor Waterfront as a spot where you need to leash your dog.

The Waterfront is a popular spot for folks to walk their dogs.

They city says because of the heavy foot traffic, it makes sense to keep dogs leashed there.

"It made sense to add the waterfront to our current list of leash required ordinances. We've had some discussion here internally with staff, including the animal control officer. And a couple of incidents down here which prompted the discussion and proposing to the council to add the waterfront to our leash ordinances," said Tracy Willette, Bangor's Parks and Recreation Director.

City Council takes up the matter at Monday night's meeting which starts at 7:30 p.m.