Bangor WIC program services available for current and new participants

Managers of the Bangor's WIC program want to people to know their services are available.

The WIC program provides nutritional food for anyone caring for infants and children under the age of five who fit the financial eligibility requirements.

While some stores are having trouble keeping items stocked, officials says they are allowing for substitutions for things like bread, milk and cheese.

They also want people to know their recipients don't get their benefits all at the same time each month.

They say there has been misinformation going around that WIC participants are flooding the stores at the beginning of the month.

that's not the case here.

"It may be in out of state or where they do EBTs or they have electronic benefit transfers. They may load those cards up in the beginning of the month but for the state of Maine we currently use checks and so people have different dates to start using their checks," says Jessica Eyles, Program Manager, Bangor WIC Program.

They say this is a difficult time for many and they want folks to know they are available to help.

For families recently unemployed that may benefit from their services, they encourage calling their local WIC office for a pre-screening.