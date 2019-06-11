Bangor Vet Center to host Open House Thursday

You're invited to an open house on Thursday at the Bangor Vet Center.

They're celebrating their 40th anniversary. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Around 1:30, there will be a pinning ceremony.

Director Kirk Grant says the Bangor Vet Center was initially started by Vietnam Veterans in an effort to provide support services. Now, they offer a wide range of counseling programs to a variety of people including combat veterans and their families.

Kirk Grant, Director of the Bangor Vet Center, said, "Everyone belongs here. Come in, how can we help you? We may not be able to serve everybody because we have specific criteria but, if we can't serve you we want to be part of getting you to the right place."

The Bangor Vet Center is located on 615 Odlin Road.

Their next event is a Pride Month Celebration Event. It's on June 25th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Bangor Vet Center at 947-3391.