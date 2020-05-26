Bangor Treasury Department moves to Cross Insurance Center and opens for business

Folks in Bangor can now register their vehicles in person and take care of other financial business.

The Treasury Department has temporarily moved to the Cross Insurance Center.

The move was done to reopen some in-person services and maintain proper social distancing.

Any treasury transactions can be completed at the new location.

Vehicle registrations are being done on a voluntary basis.

Under the governor's existing executive order, vehicles do not need to be registered or renewed until 30 days after the emergency order is revoked.

Right now, that would be July 11th.

City officials say this reopening allows them to get caught up on a large backlog.

Bangor Finance Director Debbie Cyr says, "In Bangor, through the end of May, we estimate we have about 6,000 that will have expired between March, April and May and June we are going to add another 2,000. That's a significant number of of transactions to get caught up on."

They've also extended their hours.

They are open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7 to 8 each day is reserved for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.