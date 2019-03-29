Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras Concert

The Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras (BSYO) will present their spring concert on Sunday, March 31st at 4 p.m. at Hampden Academy. The concert will feature performances by the Prelude String Orchestra, the Prelude Wind Ensemble, and the Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductors Sascha Zaburdaeva and Rebecca Mallory.

The March 31st concert will include a range of works including Morton Gould's American Salute, which is based on the patriotic tune "When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again," and Jules Massenet's Meditation from Thais, featuring BSYO senior violinist and co-concert master, Brandon Aponte of Blue Hill, Maine.

Through a continuing partnership with BSYO season sponsor Dead River Company and the Good Shepherd Food Bank, the concert will also be a food drive, dubbed "A Symphony of Cereal." Audience members are asked to bring donations of cereal to the event for the Good Shepherd Food Bank, which serves more than 100 local agencies in Penobscot County.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. A donation of $5/person is encouraged upon admission. Following the concert, there will be a reception in cafeteria. Information at bangorsymphony.org/bsyo