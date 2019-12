The Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestra will be in concert Sunday at Peakes Auditorium in Bangor.

It will feature performances by the prelude string orchestra, the chamber wind ensemble, and the philharmonic orchestra.

The concert also serves as a food drive, dubbed "A Symphony of Cereal."Audience members are asked to bring donations of cereal to the event for the Good Shepherd Foodbank.

Doors open at 3:30.

The concert starts at 4.

A donation of $5 is encouraged.