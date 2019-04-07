Bangor Symphony Orchestra celebrates Bernstein in Orono

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra performed at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono this afternoon.

Conducted by Lucas Richman, the show featured selections from Leanord Bernstein's "Candide,' as well as works by William Grant Still and Joan Tower.

Organizers say the program is a great way to cap off the season, and look forward to the future.

"All season long we've been celebrating the hundredth birthday of Leanord Bernstein, the great American cultural figure," said Orchestra Executive Director Brian Hinrichs. "And this is really the finale to that celebration of the Leanord Bernstein Centennial here in Bangor, and it's just a big concert for us. Our music director, Lucas Richman, has signed a five-year contract extension, that will have Lucas- our beloved music director- as our leader for the next five years, and it's a great boon for the community and the organization."