Bangor Symphony Orchestra 124th season

Lucas Richman the Music Director and Conductor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and Composer Kathryn Bostic were in to talk about the the upcoming season opener for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

The BSO's Masterworks I: Celebrating Lucas takes place on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts on the campus of the University of Maine, Orono. The UBS Pre-Concert Lecture is at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $46 plus box office fees, with student tickets at $10, and are available online at bangorsymphony.org or by phone at 1-800-622-TIXX. This concert is made possible with support from UBS Argosy Wealth Management and the Barbour Family, in Memory of Nita Hale Barbour.

