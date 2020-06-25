Bangor Superintendent retiring, taking job at UMaine

Bangor's Superintendent of School is retiring this fall, but isn't done working in education.

Betsy Webb informed the Bangor School Committee that she will retire in October and will be joining the University of Maine in the Educational Leadership Department as a Libra Professor.

She will also serve as the Executive Director of the Penobscot Regional Educational Partnership.

Webb has been an educator in Maine for 40 years and with the Bangor School Department for the last 15.