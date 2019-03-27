Bangor Superintendent addresses lockdown response at School Committee meeting

Following the lockdown in the morning, Bangor held it's regularly scheduled School Committee meeting Wednesday evening.

During the public comment period one mother of a Bangor student expressed her frustration with the communication during the lockdown.

Saying her daughter was told not to come to school by people that were already there Wednesday morning and she, as a mother, was left wondering what to do.

"Her friend said don't come, the teacher said don't come," said the mother at Wednesday's meeting. "And I knew more from her from the friends that were there then I heard from the school department for about 30 minutes and that was extraordinarily distressing."

"We cannot communicate before we have the facts," said Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb. " We all want to know what's going on when it comes to our loved ones and our colleagues that we work with but it would be irresponsible to try to say what the level of the threat is or the validity of the threat until we have the experts follow up on every single bit of information that is coming at them."

The superintendent thanked the mother for her comments, saying that she likely spoke for many.

She said that they will continue to evaluate and review their response protocols.