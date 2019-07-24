Bangor State Fair returns for 170th year

The Bangor State Fair is back for its 170th year.

"It's the old mid-summer tradition in Bangor."

From July 25th to August 3rd, folks can enjoy their favorite fair foods, rides, and animals.

"People need their doughboy fix, they need their sausage fix, and everybody's going to come down and see a cow and see a sheep."

Gates open Thursday at 4 pm and close at 10 with a fireworks display at 9.

Folks this year can expect to see more rides compared to previous years.

That's because Fiesta Shows and Smokey's Greater Shows have teamed up.

"We developed a whole new kiddy land section with an additional set of rides than what everyone's used to, to enhance the experience. Everyone's going to get more bang for the same buck."

Many of the classic rides will still be here, but folks can expect to see a few new ones as well.

"We have the same mix-up of rides. Obviously, we change rides every year just to have something different because who wants the same old all the time. This year, we are excited to bring back a new roller coaster that we have had."

Also, bathrooms will be available inside the Cross Insurance Center.

"Now that we have added the Cross Insurance Center as a part exhibit hall, part showplace, we have an antique and classic car show in the building on Sunday the 28th, but we also have hot and cold running water and a ton of flushing toilets which everybody looks for."

Along with wristband days, there are four senior and military days and the VA will also be there to talk to veterans about the services they offer.

"I think there is a little more for everybody than what we have offered the past few years."