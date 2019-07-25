Bangor State Fair opens

For the next 10 days, the Bangor State Fair is open for all sorts of fun.

Bangor City Councilor Ben Sprague was on hand for a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon to officially open the fair.

Crowds eagerly waited in line for their tickets. General admission is $7.

There are lots of games and rides, and you can try some tasty treats.

"The rides are fun. People are good. Food's good. It's not very expensive. It's a fun place to go. Family-friendly and all that good stuff."

For more information visit, https://www.bangorstatefair.com/admission-hours