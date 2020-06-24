Bangor Schools respond to BDN article detailing students' experience with racism

The Bangor Daily News published an article yesterday detailing the racism five African American students dealt with during their time at Bangor High School.

The Bangor School Department responded saying no student should have the experiences that were described, calling those incidents unacceptable and extremely concerning.

Superintendent Betsy Webb says a private, independent investigation will be conducted into how these incidents were handled.

“What I'm hopeful for is that this is a growth moment," said Webb. "This is a moment in time that we listen, learn, understand. What kind of thorough process can we use to make this a growth opportunity?”

Webb says she has not spoken to the students interviewed for the BDN article, but she would welcome the opportunity.