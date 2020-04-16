Bangor School System still providing lunches during vacation week

​With school vacation next week, some parents may be concerned about not having lunches for their kids.

But, the Bangor School System will continue to provide meals despite the vacation.

The food will be available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

They will also be handing out double meals tomorrow in order to cover the weekend and Monday.

They can be picked up at the 10 sites across Bangor.

Betsy Webb, Superintendent of Bangor School System says, “We have been serving more meals through this program than when we had our schools open so we know the need is there. Certainly it is another example of how Bangor cares and they really step up to protect the community.”

The superintendent says they've been giving out around 24-hundred to 5-thousand meals a day.