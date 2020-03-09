Bangor School District Superintendent talking to community, state leaders about coronavirus plan

The superintendent of the Bangor school district is working to let parents, staff and students know they have a coronavirus plan in place.

Dr. Betsy Webb says she has had some concerned parents wanting to keep their children home from school but that isn't necessary at this point.

Webb says she is in constant contact with medical and education officials on a state and local level.

She says the staff is working to put together two-week take home packets for students, in the event they do have to cancel schools for a quarantine.

Webb says this isn't the first pandemic plan they've dealt with.

"Our plans are to continue the education piece, to continue the cleaning piece, continue the preparation pieces and to constantly be in touch with those experts that know what's happening in our state and in our area," she says.

She says they are doing extra cleaning at the schools and on busses, reminding students and staff not to get too close to one another, wash hands and to stay home if they're sick.

Webb says they also take those precautions during flu season which they've been dealing with the last few months.