Bangor School Department reaches fundraising goal to connect kids to internet

Goal achieved!

Students in Bangor are now going to have the electronic devices and the connection to the internet they need for their school work thanks to support from those in the community.

Superintendent Betsy Webb announced on twitter Thursday morning that they have raised an amazing total of $60,000.

The school department had started a fundraising effort to get kids online after realizing that 350 students didn't have what they needed for remote learning.

Webb noted that the delivery of hotspots would start right away.