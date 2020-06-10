Bangor School Department expanding online registration

The Bangor School Department is adapting its registration process to make it safer for parents and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school system is urging people to register digitally if possible.

They’ve expanded the ease of the online registration process to include any and all materials needed to register a student of any grade.

Registration can still be done by filling out paper forms, but the process will take longer due to the safety precautions taken with those forms once they’ve been received.

“It may either be handed to you with somebody wearing a mask and gloves, or it may be set out on a table and then you pick it up at the table at a set time,” Kathy Harris-Smedberg, Assistant Superintendent of the Bangor School Department. “And then any paper coming back in would be held for a certain number of hours to ensure that germs were not present.”

To register a student with the Bangor School Department, go to bangorschools.net

The first day of school is September 3rd.