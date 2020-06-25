Bangor School Committee passes resolution condemning racism

The Bangor School Committee passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning racism and declared their commitment to an inclusive environment for all.

This comes a day after the Bangor Daily News published an article detailing the racism of several Black students at the high school.

All committee members and Superintendent Betsy Webb agree this resolution is just the beginning.

They say discussion and action does not stop here.

A few students included in the paper's article spoke out during public comment, among several others.

They said there needs to be action, accountability, and obligation.

Others laid out a draft plan that would include more hiring of a racially diverse staff.

Webb says an investigation will be conducted into how incidents in the Bangor Daily News article were handled.

Angela Okafor, Bangor City Councilor, said, "I will be interested in knowing who will invest and recommend and approve this outside investigator because the truth is the school department has failed us they have failed these children over and over again."

"Everyone no matter who they are should be free to receive an education without the fear of hatred, prejudice, or injustice occurring to them," added Ijeoma Obi, a Bangor High School Student, said.

"We do apologize to the students and anyone who had an experience with things that are unjust and wrong and unexpectable and we have to do this to make sure this is better," Dr. Betsy Webb, Superintendent of Schools, explained.

"In our next meetings, we will be bringing things forward that will address some of the things that need to happen and ... I think that resolve speaks to exactly who we are and what we want to be," Warren Caruso, Bangor School Committee Chair said.

Superintendent Betsy Webb, says there's talk of maybe implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

It would bring students, parents, employees, and more to the table.

Some people also voiced their opinions about the confederate flag.

A few people told the committee they want to ban other students from wearing the symbol.

Officials say they will look over the policies, including the dress code at future meetings.