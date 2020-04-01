Bangor School Committee implements new grading system for remote learning

The Bangor School District now has a new grading system for the remainder of remote learning.

The Bangor School Committee voted in favor of high and middle school students receiving a pass with distinction, pass, fail, or incomplete grades.

Younger grades will see a similar type of grading system.

Superintendent Betsy Webb says this system is reliable and sustainable for students, families, and staff too.

Class rank for high school students will be put on hold for now.

It will continue when face to face classes start back up .

Webb says more information will be released this week in their weekly health update.