Bangor School Board meeting to discuss new suicide prevention policy

For the first time tonight, Members of the Bangor School Board Committee will get a chance to review a new suicide prevention policy...

Superintendent Betsy Webb will present the revamped guidelines at a meeting at City Hall.

This comes after parents called on the Bangor School Department to put a suicide prevention policy in place.

It was spawned by a high school student's death by suicide nearly two months ago.

Members will go over the policy and offer feedback.

Betsy Webb says, "The community often looks to the policy manual and although there is not a required policy it is a common structure in school committee policy and then a companion document which is a protocol or a plan. So if the community goes to the policy book they are referred to the protocol. So, it is really for clarification and we just want to make sure that all students and families know that this is a top priority for us."

She adds, "This policy is intended to provide clarity in our messaging to the community and most importantly to our students. Their mental health is a top priority to us. We do have a protocol. It's an extensive protocol. Maine law requires that all school systems have a suicide prevention protocol by the end of this school year."

