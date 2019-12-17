Bangor Savings to merge with Damariscotta Bank and Trust

Bangor Savings Bank is expanding its footprint in Maine.

The company announced it will merge with Damariscotta Bank and Trust.

Damariscotta Bank and Trust's employees, locations, and customers will become part of Bangor Savings Bank.

We asked the CEO and President of Bangor Savings what drew them to that company.

Robert Montgomery-Rice, CEO and President of Bangor Savings Bank, said, "We are ways looking to make sure we serve the communities of northern New England and when you looked along the coast, there was a gap in Damariscotta. Now after this acquisition, we will be able to serve customers from Portsmouth to Eastport."

Montgomery-Rice also says when it comes to customers and employees, Damariscotta Bank and Trust shares the same values as they do.

We're told they hope the proposed transaction is finalized by summer.