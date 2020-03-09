Bangor Savings Bank officials say extra cleaning, precautions in place

Preventing the spread of the coronavirus is happening all around us including at Bangor Savings Bank.

Bank officials tell TV5 they are taking every precaution they can for their customers and their staff.

Dealing with money is undoubtedly dirty and handled countless times.

They say employees and cleaning crews are doing extra cleaning and washing their hands as often as possible and they're ready if it gets worse.

"We are always prepared for these situations. We have a dedicated team lead by a very knowledgeable director who focuses on disaster recovery and pandemics, those types of things," said Andrew Grover, Chief Risk Officer of Bangor Savings Bank.

They say they want to educate people on the facts of the situation not to create concern and panic but to let employees and customers know they are prepared.

