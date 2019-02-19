Bangor Savings Bank moves in to new home



After a holiday Monday, Bangor Savings Bank officially moved employees to downtown Bangor at their new campus off Main Street.

The new location on Hamlin Way is a consolidation of offices and services formerly housed in two locations on Maine Avenue.

Now their Data Center Payroll, Accounting, Call Center, Human Resources, underwriting, and more are in one location.

Everything was switched over during the weekend, and employees hit the ground running this morning.

And this may not be the last expansion in that location for the company.

"We just purchased the building next to the 24 Hamlin Way which will allow us to grow in to that because we know we're going to need it, it's the one thing this project taught us is that we need to plan for the future" said the CEO of Bangor Savings Bank Bob Montgomery Rice. "We built this for handling north of 500 employees, we're a little over 400 here in Bangor and I think 3 to 5 years we'll be full."

The project isn't fully complete there are still workers around the building putting on the finishing touches, and while employees put their cars in the parking garage the top level is not 100 percent done.

But this took a couple of years of planning and a little less than a year of construction.