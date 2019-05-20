Bangor Savings Bank celebrates opening of riverfront buildings

A big day for Bangor Savings Bank.

Monday was the official opening of the new Bangor campus.

Founders Place is located on the waterfront.

It's named in honor of the 167 years Bangor Savings Bank has been in business.

They now serve more than 200,000 customers.

Nearly 400 people work in the two large buildings overlooking the Penobscot River.

The Operations Center includes a cafe and gym for employees.

"The project was purposely built to have the environment in mind," says Bob Montgomery-Rice, "with 80 geothermal wells, an abundance of natural light, not today though, and a state of the art large solar roof array."

There is an attached parking garage.

This summer, Bangor Savings Bank will kick off its Parking For a Cause program.

Folks attending Waterfront Concerts can park in the lot, with all proceeds benefiting area non-profits.

