Bangor Savings Bank and UMaine Athletics announce partnership

Bangor Savings Bank has announced a five-year partnership with University of Maine Athletics.

A celebration was held at Bangor Savings Bank’s Hamlin Way location.

The partnership places Bangor Savings Bank as the lead sponsor of UMaine sports.

Representatives from both organizations expressed optimism about the future.

We're excited. Our employees are excited.” Said Robert Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “I'm sure our customers, alumni of the University are going to be excited about what this is all about. So we look forward to a great future.”

“I think there are lots of ways for students to be engaged with Bangor Savings bank.” Said Ken Ralph, Director of Athletics for the University. “I hope this is just the first step in a long partnership and an engagement not just with the athletic department but with the University as a whole.”

The relationship is effective immediately and sports fans will likely notice Bangor Savings Bank branding at the UMaine homecoming football game later this month.