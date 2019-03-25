Bangor Savings Bank Foundation hands out annual community awards

Bangor Savings Bank has announced its Community Matters More winners.

The 12th annual grant program has community members vote on their favorite non-profits.

This year more than $140,000 has been awarded to 55 orgaizations in Maine and New Hampshire.

The top two vote-getters in each of the 11 regions involved get $5,000.

33 organizations that were on the ballot plus 11 write-ins each got a $1,000 dollar grant.

The 2019 Community Matters More $5,000 grant recipients are:

Maine

Androscoggin/Franklin/Oxford Counties

Dempsey Center, Lewiston

Safe Voices, Auburn

Aroostook/Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis Counties

Waiting Whiskers, Sherman

Master Sergeant Gary Gordon Veteran Center, Lincoln

Cumberland County

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Westbrook

The Center for Grieving Children, Portland

Hancock/Washington Counties

SPCA of Hancock County, Trenton

Camp Capella, Dedham

Kennebec/Somerset Counties

Kennebec Valley Humane Society, Augusta

Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center, Winthrop

Knox/Lincoln/Sagadahoc/Waldo Counties

P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, Rockport

Belfast Soup Kitchen, Belfast

Southern Penobscot County

Forgotten Felines of Maine, Bangor

Bangor Area Recovery Network, Brewer

York County

Center for Wildlife, Cape Neddick

York County Community Action, Kittery

New Hampshire

Coos/Carroll/Grafton

Coos Animal Sanctuary, Inc., North Strafford

Helping Hands North, Inc., Colebrook

Belknap/Cheshire/Hillsborough/Merrimack/Sullivan

Granite State Dog Recovery, Manchester

The Front Door Agency, Inc., Nashua

Rockingham/Strafford

Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Dover

Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity, Portsmouth

Nonprofits receiving Community Matters More $1,000 grants are:

Maine

Androscoggin/Franklin/Oxford Counties

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Lewiston

The Pierce House – Farmington Home for the Aged, Farmington

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston

Aroostook/Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis Counties

Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, Lincoln

The Putnam House Senior Center, Houlton

Millinocket Memorial Library, Millinocket

Cumberland County

Ruth's Reusable Resources, Portland

Junior Achievement of Maine, Portland

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, Windham

Hancock/Washington Counties

Wreaths Across America, Columbia Falls

Tree of Life Food Pantry, Blue Hill

Community Closet, Ellsworth

Kennebec/Somerset Counties

Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, Skowhegan

Aliza Jean Family Cancer Foundation, Harmony

Somerset Humane Society, Skowhegan

Knox/Lincoln/Sagadahoc/Waldo Counties

Neighbor's Cupboard, Winterport

One Less Worry, Rockland

Window Dressers, Rockland

Southern Penobscot County

Good Samaritan Agency, Bangor

Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry, Hermon

Newport Cultural Center, Newport

York County

Art Hope, Ogunquit

York Community Service Association, York

Hollis Center Public Library, Hollis

New Hampshire

Coos/Carroll/Grafton

Child Advocacy Center of Coos County, Groveton

Two Rivers Ride for Cancer, Inc., Colebrook

Conway Area Humane Society, Conway

Belknap/Cheshire/Hillsborough/Merrimack/Sullivan

Nashua Children's Home, Nashua

Friends of Forgotten Children, Concord

Gateways Community Services Nashua, Nashua

Rockingham/Strafford

Portsmouth Music & Arts Center (PMAC), Portsmouth

YMCA of the Seacoast, Portsmouth

Zebra Crossings, Dover