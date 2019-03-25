Bangor Savings Bank Foundation hands out annual community awards

Updated: Mon 5:33 PM, Mar 25, 2019

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Savings Bank has announced its Community Matters More winners.

The 12th annual grant program has community members vote on their favorite non-profits.

This year more than $140,000 has been awarded to 55 orgaizations in Maine and New Hampshire.

The top two vote-getters in each of the 11 regions involved get $5,000.

33 organizations that were on the ballot plus 11 write-ins each got a $1,000 dollar grant.

The 2019 Community Matters More $5,000 grant recipients are:
Maine
Androscoggin/Franklin/Oxford Counties
Dempsey Center, Lewiston
Safe Voices, Auburn

Aroostook/Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis Counties
Waiting Whiskers, Sherman
Master Sergeant Gary Gordon Veteran Center, Lincoln

Cumberland County
The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Westbrook
The Center for Grieving Children, Portland

Hancock/Washington Counties
SPCA of Hancock County, Trenton
Camp Capella, Dedham

Kennebec/Somerset Counties
Kennebec Valley Humane Society, Augusta
Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center, Winthrop

Knox/Lincoln/Sagadahoc/Waldo Counties
P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, Rockport
Belfast Soup Kitchen, Belfast

Southern Penobscot County
Forgotten Felines of Maine, Bangor
Bangor Area Recovery Network, Brewer

York County
Center for Wildlife, Cape Neddick
York County Community Action, Kittery

New Hampshire
Coos/Carroll/Grafton
Coos Animal Sanctuary, Inc., North Strafford
Helping Hands North, Inc., Colebrook

Belknap/Cheshire/Hillsborough/Merrimack/Sullivan
Granite State Dog Recovery, Manchester
The Front Door Agency, Inc., Nashua

Rockingham/Strafford
Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Dover
Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity, Portsmouth

Nonprofits receiving Community Matters More $1,000 grants are:
Maine
Androscoggin/Franklin/Oxford Counties
Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Lewiston
The Pierce House – Farmington Home for the Aged, Farmington
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston

Aroostook/Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis Counties
Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, Lincoln
The Putnam House Senior Center, Houlton
Millinocket Memorial Library, Millinocket

Cumberland County
Ruth's Reusable Resources, Portland
Junior Achievement of Maine, Portland
Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, Windham

Hancock/Washington Counties
Wreaths Across America, Columbia Falls
Tree of Life Food Pantry, Blue Hill
Community Closet, Ellsworth

Kennebec/Somerset Counties
Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, Skowhegan
Aliza Jean Family Cancer Foundation, Harmony
Somerset Humane Society, Skowhegan

Knox/Lincoln/Sagadahoc/Waldo Counties
Neighbor's Cupboard, Winterport
One Less Worry, Rockland
Window Dressers, Rockland

Southern Penobscot County
Good Samaritan Agency, Bangor
Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry, Hermon
Newport Cultural Center, Newport

York County
Art Hope, Ogunquit
York Community Service Association, York
Hollis Center Public Library, Hollis

New Hampshire
Coos/Carroll/Grafton
Child Advocacy Center of Coos County, Groveton
Two Rivers Ride for Cancer, Inc., Colebrook
Conway Area Humane Society, Conway

Belknap/Cheshire/Hillsborough/Merrimack/Sullivan
Nashua Children's Home, Nashua
Friends of Forgotten Children, Concord
Gateways Community Services Nashua, Nashua

Rockingham/Strafford
Portsmouth Music & Arts Center (PMAC), Portsmouth
YMCA of the Seacoast, Portsmouth
Zebra Crossings, Dover

 