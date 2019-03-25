Bangor Savings Bank Foundation hands out annual community awards

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Savings Bank has announced its Community Matters More winners.
The 12th annual grant program has community members vote on their favorite non-profits.
This year more than $140,000 has been awarded to 55 orgaizations in Maine and New Hampshire.
The top two vote-getters in each of the 11 regions involved get $5,000.
33 organizations that were on the ballot plus 11 write-ins each got a $1,000 dollar grant.
The 2019 Community Matters More $5,000 grant recipients are:
Maine
Androscoggin/Franklin/Oxford Counties
Dempsey Center, Lewiston
Safe Voices, Auburn
Aroostook/Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis Counties
Waiting Whiskers, Sherman
Master Sergeant Gary Gordon Veteran Center, Lincoln
Cumberland County
The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Westbrook
The Center for Grieving Children, Portland
Hancock/Washington Counties
SPCA of Hancock County, Trenton
Camp Capella, Dedham
Kennebec/Somerset Counties
Kennebec Valley Humane Society, Augusta
Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center, Winthrop
Knox/Lincoln/Sagadahoc/Waldo Counties
P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, Rockport
Belfast Soup Kitchen, Belfast
Southern Penobscot County
Forgotten Felines of Maine, Bangor
Bangor Area Recovery Network, Brewer
York County
Center for Wildlife, Cape Neddick
York County Community Action, Kittery
New Hampshire
Coos/Carroll/Grafton
Coos Animal Sanctuary, Inc., North Strafford
Helping Hands North, Inc., Colebrook
Belknap/Cheshire/Hillsborough/Merrimack/Sullivan
Granite State Dog Recovery, Manchester
The Front Door Agency, Inc., Nashua
Rockingham/Strafford
Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Dover
Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity, Portsmouth
Nonprofits receiving Community Matters More $1,000 grants are:
Maine
Androscoggin/Franklin/Oxford Counties
Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Lewiston
The Pierce House – Farmington Home for the Aged, Farmington
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston
Aroostook/Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis Counties
Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, Lincoln
The Putnam House Senior Center, Houlton
Millinocket Memorial Library, Millinocket
Cumberland County
Ruth's Reusable Resources, Portland
Junior Achievement of Maine, Portland
Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, Windham
Hancock/Washington Counties
Wreaths Across America, Columbia Falls
Tree of Life Food Pantry, Blue Hill
Community Closet, Ellsworth
Kennebec/Somerset Counties
Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County, Skowhegan
Aliza Jean Family Cancer Foundation, Harmony
Somerset Humane Society, Skowhegan
Knox/Lincoln/Sagadahoc/Waldo Counties
Neighbor's Cupboard, Winterport
One Less Worry, Rockland
Window Dressers, Rockland
Southern Penobscot County
Good Samaritan Agency, Bangor
Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry, Hermon
Newport Cultural Center, Newport
York County
Art Hope, Ogunquit
York Community Service Association, York
Hollis Center Public Library, Hollis
New Hampshire
Coos/Carroll/Grafton
Child Advocacy Center of Coos County, Groveton
Two Rivers Ride for Cancer, Inc., Colebrook
Conway Area Humane Society, Conway
Belknap/Cheshire/Hillsborough/Merrimack/Sullivan
Nashua Children's Home, Nashua
Friends of Forgotten Children, Concord
Gateways Community Services Nashua, Nashua
Rockingham/Strafford
Portsmouth Music & Arts Center (PMAC), Portsmouth
YMCA of the Seacoast, Portsmouth
Zebra Crossings, Dover