Bangor Savings Bank Foundation donates $50,000 to help students access internet

A local bank has made a big donation to a Department of Education intiative that's helping to provide internet access for students doing schoolwork from home.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has committed $50,000 to "Connect Kids Now."

Education officials say more than 25,000 students in Maine are at risk of falling behind academically due to lack of internet access at home.

The Foundation's grant funding will help cover internet costs for 500 students through the end of the school year.

500 devices will also be provided to families who don't have them.

The Foundation also gave $5,000 to the Bangor School Department to help students in get connected to the web.