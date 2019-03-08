Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards more than 100K in grants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Savings Bank has awards 17 nonprofit organizations based in several states $125,000 in grants.
The foundation says they award grants to nonprofits with "worthy initatives," that make communities more liveable and prosperous.
The recent grant recipients are as follows:
Maine
Cumberland County: Catherine Morrill Day Nursery, Portland; Foundation for Portland Public Schools, Portland; Girls on the Run Maine, Portland; Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Scarborough; My Place Teen Center, Westbrook; and Scarborough Education Foundation, Scarborough.
Hancock County: Mount Desert Island Hospital, Bar Harbor
Knox County: One Community Many Voices, Rockland
Kennebec County: Johnson Hall, Gardiner
Oxford County: Andover Library Trustees, Oxford
Penobscot County: Millinocket Memorial Library, Millinocket
Somerset County: Maine Federation of Farmers Markets, Pittsfield
New Hampshire
Coos County: Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Colebrook;
Grafton County: Copper Cannon Camp, Grafton
Hillsborough County: Farmsteads of New England, Hillsboro
Merrimack County: New Hampshire Humanities, Concord
Vermont
Essex County, Vermont: Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Canaan