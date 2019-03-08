Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards more than 100K in grants

Bangor Savings Bank has awards 17 nonprofit organizations based in several states $125,000 in grants.

The foundation says they award grants to nonprofits with "worthy initatives," that make communities more liveable and prosperous.

The recent grant recipients are as follows:

Maine

Cumberland County: Catherine Morrill Day Nursery, Portland; Foundation for Portland Public Schools, Portland; Girls on the Run Maine, Portland; Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Scarborough; My Place Teen Center, Westbrook; and Scarborough Education Foundation, Scarborough.

Hancock County: Mount Desert Island Hospital, Bar Harbor

Knox County: One Community Many Voices, Rockland

Kennebec County: Johnson Hall, Gardiner

Oxford County: Andover Library Trustees, Oxford

Penobscot County: Millinocket Memorial Library, Millinocket

Somerset County: Maine Federation of Farmers Markets, Pittsfield

New Hampshire

Coos County: Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Colebrook;

Grafton County: Copper Cannon Camp, Grafton

Hillsborough County: Farmsteads of New England, Hillsboro

Merrimack County: New Hampshire Humanities, Concord

Vermont

Essex County, Vermont: Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Canaan

