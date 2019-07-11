Bangor Sandwich shop doubles its size with interior renovation

The Legacy Sandwhich Shop on State Street has undergone some major renovations.

Legacy closed after lunch service on June 29th, with the help of its employees, was able to double the size of its service area in only four days- just in time to re-open for the 4th of July.

They're now open for breakfast as well.

Diane Bernosky and her son Justin bought the business back in mid-February, and say the renovations were their vision from the beginning.

"Its very different," Justin said. "It was originally just brown floor. There was fake wood on the walls. We tore all that off, put on all new paint, all new trim, all new flooring. So its got a whole new vibe when you first walk through the door."

Legacy Sandwich Shop says it's long term goal includes opening another location in eastern Maine.