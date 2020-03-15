Bangor Region YMCA to offer additional childcare programming while schools are closed

With a number of schools closing in the area, the Bangor Region YMCA is coming to the rescue by offering an additional level of childcare for families in the Bangor area.

Kids will have full access to their facilities including the pool.

Folks with the YMCA say it is important to support those who cannot afford to take off from work.

"Especially our healthcare workers who have to be at work. We want to be there for them, and for their children. And for our first responders, we need to be there for them," said Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor Region YMCA.

You can go to bangory.org for more information.

