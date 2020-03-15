Bangor Region YMCA to close to members, additional childcare program added

With a number of schools closing in the area, the Bangor Region YMCA is coming to the rescue by offering an additional level of childcare for families in the Bangor area.

As the Y's leadership responds to the growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, they've limited the hours they are open, have cancelled classes, and beginning Tuesday evening the facility will be closed to members.

Fitness classes and other events at the Y are scheduled to resume March 30th.

The priority of the Y is the health and wellness of not only its members, but the community- they'll offer virtual programs so that folks can stick to their exercise routines without having to leave home.

Understanding that extra childcare options are needed for working families in the greater Bangor area, the Y will add a full day program for children similar to what they have available on snow days during the winter.

They realize there are many people who don't have the option to stay home with their children.

"Especially our healthcare workers who have to be at work. We want to be there for them, and for their children. And for our first responders, we need to be there for them," said Diane Dickerson, CEO.

The Y will be open for childcare from 6:30 in the morning until 6 in the evening.

You can go to BangorY.org for information about the cost of the childcare programs and to register.

